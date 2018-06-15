BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling Honey Smacks cereal because the product may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that the product has sickened 73 people in 31 states, including Maryland. 24 were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported so far.

The recalled products include those with a Best If Used By Date of June 14, 2018 – June 14, 2019. It affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810.

The FDA cites the CDC and says the use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can cause serious and fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Even healthy people infected can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Illness as a result of Salmonella can last from 4-7 days. While most can recover without treatment, it can enter the bloodstream and cause a more severe illness.

Consumers should not eat the product and if already purchased, should throw it away or return it for a refund.

The FDA encourages consumers with questions about food safety to Submit An Inquiry, or to visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional information.

