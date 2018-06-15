BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore based company Under Armour is a Gold-level sponsor of the Baltimore Pride Parade. According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the athletic apparel brand will be outfitting all parade volunteers with the PRIDE edition of its UA HOVR Sonic running shoes.

Under Armour became a Gold-level sponsor after donating $10,000 to Baltimore Pride Weekend.

“No matter who you love, how you look, where you’re from, or what sport you play—we stand behind all athletes, no exceptions,” says a statement on Under Armour’s website.

The company created a “UA Pride Series.” Net proceeds from sales will go to the nonprofit group Athlete Ally. On it’s website, Athlete Ally says it “educates athletic communities at all levels — sport governing bodies, teams, and individual athletes — to understand obstacles to inclusion for LGBTQ people in sports and how they can build inclusive communities on their teams or within their organizations.”

Baltimore Pride Weekend will be held Saturday and Sunday. The parade runs 10 blocks down North Charles Street starting on 33rd Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. A block party will be held in Station North on Saturday at 4 p.m. and a festival will be held Sunday at Druid Hill Park.

It is organized by the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center of Baltimore and Central Maryland.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook