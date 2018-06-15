BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now this is the way you do weather Mother Nature!! Was yesterday nice or what? And today the same, and tomorrow the run continues. It will be getting hot and humid by Sunday, and into next week, as we discussed here yesterday.

And really other than starting to mention a chance of an afternoon t-storm Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday there are no really pressing issues in the outlook. And that chance is, frankly, that “ever present chance” you’ll have on any Summer day in the Mid-Atlantic.

And there you have it. Enough said! Have a fun , and safe weekend! And here’s to you fellow Dad’s..CHEERS!

T.G.I.F. everyone….ain’t it the truth!

MB!

