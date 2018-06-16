ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Some businesses are starting to reopen to the public after a deadly rush of water poured into Ellicott City nearly three weeks ago.

Main Street has gone from a disaster zone to a downtown on the rebound in less than a month.

Far from the calm after the storm, business and home owners are scrambling to clean up — and to do it fast.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said it’s progress that’s allowing Main Street to slowly but surely reopen.

For now, that means a few restaurants on the perimeter are back in business.

Portions of Main Street will open to traffic starting Tuesday, allowing drivers to cross from Baltimore County into Howard County without a detour.

It’s not yet a full comeback, with the center of Main Street still on partial lockdown. But rebuilding is progressing a lot faster than after flooding in 2016. Kittleman says by comparison, about five or six weeks faster.

He added because so many of those hit this second time around are practiced in a natural disaster, recovery efforts are moving quicker.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook