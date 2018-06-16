BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men and one woman injured early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened the 1700 block of West North Avenue around 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, officers were called to a separate hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Investigators were able to determine a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot was also shot at the same location.

Just five minutes after the first shooting took place, police in the Central District were called to the 1000 block of Stoddard Court where they located a 44-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police say the woman was in a dispute right before she was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

