BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a sun-filled Saturday, another dose of blue skies is on deck for Father’s Day.

Our Sunday will be a tad warmer than the first half of the weekend. Baltimore hit 86 degrees on Saturday with 90 degrees expected Sunday.

Humidity levels will also be on the rise, so be prepared for a steamy day with Dad.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Baltimore and surrounding areas. This means that air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for

sensitive groups such as kids, people suffering from asthma and the elderly.

Our heat wave continues Monday when we will be in record-breaking territory. A high of 96 degrees is expected at BWI Airport, just shy of the record of 97 degrees!

