BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have ruled a death a homicide after skeletal remains were found in West Baltimore Saturday.

At 12:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1000 block of North Payson Street where they found what was believed to be the skeletal remains of a person.

On Sunday, the Medical Examiners Office ruled the death a homicide by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

