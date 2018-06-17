WJZ WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert As Temperatures enter the 90'sWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man is dead after police say he was fatally stabbed in South Baltimore.

Baltimore police say they responded to the 4200 block of Thayer Court at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 41-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch