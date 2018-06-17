BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police say three people were gunned down within minutes of each other late Friday night.

The first shooting took place at 11:00p.m. in the 900 block of Valley street in East Baltimore. When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The Victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The second shooting took place just minutes later at 11:10p.m. when officers were called to the 3900 block of Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found both a 37-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital where they both died from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

