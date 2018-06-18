BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County needs more information from those who were impacted by the flooding on Memorial Day.

Baltimore County’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is starting their assessment process for the flooding, and need information from “homeowners, renters and businesses who suffered uninsured or grossly under-insured damage to buildings, land, personal property or business inventories.”

Those who were affected by the flooding should email emergencymanagement@baltimorecountymd.gov with the following:

• Location of the affected properties

• Type of loss

• Value of property affected

• Estimated losses and the extent to which they were covered by insurance

• Contact information

This process is not applying for aid, but helping emergency management officials access the total damage done to the county during the flooding.

This will then allow them to possibly apply for federal aid.

