BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a burglary, sexual assault suspect they say was captured on surveillance video at the beginning of the month.

Baltimore police say on June 1, the suspect entered a home in the 600 block of West Lexington Street, sexually assaulted a woman and stole money.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect seen in this video is asked to call 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

