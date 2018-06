BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Severe thunderstorms left behind a path of destruction Monday afternoon in the Baltimore region.

NOW: Significant storm damage in College Avenue/Mellor Ave section of Sykesville. Numerous trees and wites down with property damage. Crews cavassing neighborhood to check for well-being of residents. pic.twitter.com/91UyNIHh6v — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) June 18, 2018

Damages appears to have been most severe in parts of Baltimore and Carroll Counties.

More storm damage in Sykesville. Crews continuing to canvas neighborhood. No reports of injuries thus far. pic.twitter.com/leKlB1rQBs — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) June 18, 2018

No injuries have been reported thus far.

This is a developing story.

