BALTIMORE CO. Md. (WJZ) — While most were focused on the heat Monday, it’s time to plan for the storms that could be on the way.

As we approach hurricane season, Baltimore County officials want everyone to prepare for the worst. Many residents don’t have to look far back to see why that’s necessary.

Flash floods hit Baltimore County last month as some sloshed through debris in water damaged businesses.

“Devastated. The whole restaurant just completely under water, everything that we had,” said Steve Iampieri, with Jennings Cafe.

Homeowners took refuge in a county flood center waiting to go back home.

“Now that it’s affecting all of us, it’s like, where are we supposed to go?” flood victim Michelle Gerlowski said.

The time to figure that out is now. In hurricane season, when roads close and water is rising, what will you do?

“Be prepared, make sure you have that water on hand, make sure you’ve looked at your prescriptions, follow the weather forecast,” Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler said.

Baltimore County conducted an emergency preparedness exercise Monday morning.

“Outreach to citizens is crucial. We encourage people not to wait until a storm arrives to begin checking their homes,” said Baltimore County Emergency Management Chief Jay Ringgold.

The extreme weather in Catonsville and Ellicott City should serve as a wake-up call.

“Baltimore County are good people. They care about one another, we work together and look after each other and we’ll be just fine,” Mohler said.

The peak of the hurricane season is from mid-August to late October, but the season lasts through November 30.

Click here for complete storm preparation information from the Baltimore County website.

