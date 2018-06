BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Howard County Tuesday, snarling traffic for miles during rush hour.

Maryland State Police say six vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, collided around 4:30 p.m.

Multiple lanes of I-95 northbound were closed at MD 175/Waterloo Road.

One person from a passenger car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

