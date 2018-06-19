BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Numerous Maryland lawmakers have come out against the policy that the Trump Administration is now enforcing that separates immigrant children from their parents after crossing the U.S. border.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Maryland will not deploy any National Guard resources to the border until the “policy of separating children from their families has been rescinded,”

He also said Washington “failed” on immigration reform, and that “Immigration enforcement efforts should focus on criminals, not separating innocent children from their families.”

Until this policy of separating children from their families has been rescinded, Maryland will not deploy any National Guard resources to the border. Earlier this morning, I ordered our 4 crewmembers & helicopter to immediately return from where they were stationed in New Mexico. https://t.co/TEfkUXF7ZN — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 19, 2018

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen toured facilities in southern Texas where these children are being held, and said the enforcement of the policy is not working.

RELATED: Md. Senator Bashes Trump Administration After Touring Detention Facilities Housing Children Of Illegal Immigrants

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined 20 other attorneys general to call on Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to “end the cruel and illegal policy of forcibly separating all families that cross the border, including those lawfully seeking asylum in the United States.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh also came out against the Trump Administration’s handling of these children.

She released the following statement:

“The separation of children from parents who desire only to claim some portion of the American dream has become a nightmare for them and for those of us who know in our hearts that this is not what America is about. There is certainly a better way and one that respects the dignity of these immigrants and honors their aspirations for what they believe our nation might offer them. “I urge the Administration and all who defend this arbitrary and misguided policy of separating and caging children in makeshift shelters to re-read the words inscribed at the base of our Statue of Liberty: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…’ What we have seen in these past several days is a violation of America’s invitation and promise to all who seek democracy’s shelter, and it must stop.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook