ATTLEBORO, MA (WJZ) — Pools can be dangerous for young children and these parents want to spread the word about how you can never be too careful.

The video of their two-year-old Cody climbing the outside of a locked pool ladder and almost making it to the top has gone viral. His mom takes him down before he is able to get hurt.

His parents Keith Wyman and Tonya Sostre say he had climbed up before and this time they wanted documentation to show others how dangerous the ladder could be.

“You could do all these things, safety precautions, but your eyes, you have to keep em on them at all times,” Sostre said.

The ladder was locked, covering the steps, but Cody was able to grab onto the slits in the door and pull himself up.

Cody’s parents returned the ladder but found all other designs were similar. They are now pushing the manufacturer to consider a design change.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook