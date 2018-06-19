COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, College Park has contracted a sports medicine consulting firm to conduct an external review of the football team after the sudden passing of a player.

A university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Walters Incorporated, a sports medicine consulting firm led by Dr. Rod Walters, had been hired to conduct a review of “relevant policies and protocols.”

An official said the review is set to begin by week’s end.

The spokesperson added that “players have been informed that regularly scheduled practices are voluntary until further notice.”

Jordan McNair, a sophomore, died June 13 after collapsing during an organized team workout on May 29, when temperatures topped out around 80 degrees.

College Park officials say McNair had just completed drills when trainers noticed he was having problems recovering after a workout. They then called 911.

Athletic Director Damon Evans said players received a gallon of water that morning, along with proper nutrition.

“We believe that it’s important to bring in an external group to conduct the review. We started that process of discussing from the moment Jordan was hospitalized,” Evans said last week.

The announcement came the night before McNair’s funeral, which will be held at New Psalmist Baptist Church. A wake is planned for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and service begins at 10:30 a.m. A burial service will follow at King Memorial Park.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

McNair was a Baltimore County resident and McDonogh School stand out who chose the University of Maryland over Penn State and Auburn University. He was a four-star recruit and two-time All-Metro first-team selection from McDonough in Randallstown. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman appeared in one game last season against Towson.

