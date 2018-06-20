BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Station, which has been open for 29 years, is a place in south Baltimore where homeless veterans get a chance to turn their lives around. On Wednesday, they received a donation of softball equipment from Amazon.

“We brought over items from their wish list, so we brought over some gloves, helmets, bats, kind of anything they wanted we brought over,” said Eileen Anka, Amazon Transportation area manager.

The Baltimore Station is a local non-profit that provides services to homeless veterans.

“So they get everything they need to lead a life of recovery. That includes food, shelter, clothing and individual and group counseling. We have a mental health clinician on staff now and extracurricular activities. The average stay is about 13 months,” said Kim Callari of The Baltimore Station.

Callari said The Station has a wonderful new partnership with Amazon. Amazon associates also volunteered and served lunch prior to the game.

“It’s awesome. They generously donated baseball mitts, bats, balls and really everything the guys are going to need to play softball throughout the summer. They also donated other items,” Callari said.

The Baltimore Station has two locations, one in south Baltimore and another in Sandtown-Winchester. They provide a total of 130 beds for Baltimore’s homeless veterans.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook