BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person has been injured in a construction accident in northwest Baltimore.

Chopper 13 was over the scene near Oakford Avenue and Garrison Blvd.

Captain Jeff Long said one person was lying on their back on the ground next to a church when crews arrived.

Officials have not released details about the accident.

The condition of the patient, who was taken to an area hospital, is not yet known.

This story will be updated.

