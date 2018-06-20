BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Readers Digest magazine has named the Enoch Pratt Free Library one of the top ten “Nicest Places in America.”

The contest searches the country to find places where people are kind and treat each other with respect.

Readers Digest says “The Pratt is a place where civil discourse happens,” where the librarians are trusted by the community, and where a homeless person, a mother with a child, a business executive, and the mayor can walk in and all be treated equally.

“We are so proud of the life-changing, innovative programs at the Pratt Library, like Social Worker in the Library, Lawyer in the Library and the Mobile Job Center,” says Pratt Library President & CEO Heidi Daniel in a statement. “This honor from Reader’s Digest shows the amazing impact the Pratt Library staff has across the city of Baltimore and throughout the state of Maryland.”

The Pratt Library will be featured in the November issue of Reader’s Digest as a finalist. Voting for the top spot begins online Wednesday and ends July 7. The winner will be featured on the cover of the magazine.

