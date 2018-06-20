By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A light rain developed over the region Wednesday night followed by another batch that will impact the overnight into the early morning hours.

A less humid and mainly dry outlook is on tap for Thursday as we officially welcome summer 2018!

It should reach the mid or low 80’s, which is close to normal for the date. Happy summer!

