ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing $19 million in education funding to implement some of the recommendations of a high-profile commission.

Hogan said Thursday that the new money includes $4.5 million for before- and afterschool academic programs, $2.5 million for an early literacy program and $2 million for career and technical education.

He also authorized an additional $1.8 million in need-based higher-education scholarships.

Hogan said the funding incorporates recommendations from an education commission led by former University System of Maryland Chancellor William E. “Brit” Kirwan.

That commission’s final report is expected at the end of the year. It will evaluate the state’s education funding formula. But commissioners have already indicated they will recommend several big-ticket items, including all-day pre-K programs.

