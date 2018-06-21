GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — Montgomery County officials report a 2 alarm fire in Gaithersburg caused one person to jump from the second floor to escape. The fire was reported Thursday morning at a townhouse on the 9200 block of Oriole Place.

They report the fire was going through the roof of the building and approximately 90 firefighters arrived to help. The fire is now under control and all occupants did manage to get out. Part of the building did collapse.

Update – 2nd Alarm, Oriole Place, fire under control, EMS transported 2 civilians to WHC burn unit w/ NLT inj & 1 FF medical evaluation, ~90 FFs OS, 1st arriving @mcfrs FFs encountered heavy fire EOR TH pic.twitter.com/Y2KzGXeHdm — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 21, 2018

Two people were transported to a nearby burn unit with non-life threatening injuries and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story.

