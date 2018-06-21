BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities arrested a Maryland man for allegedly nearly striking a father and his daughter with his car and then threatening to shoot the father with a gun.

Anne Arundel County police say around 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to a Target parking garage in Annapolis located at 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard, where they were told by a father that George Amos Guthridge, 32, of Churchton, Maryland, nearly struck the man and his daughter.

The father then told police that Guthridge exited his vehicle, a verbal altercation ensued and then displayed a gun, threatening him.

Officers found the suspect leaving in his vehicle in the 2500 block of Riva Road and proceeded to pull him over and take him into custody.

Investigators recovered the handgun, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook