Filed Under:Baltimore BWI Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities arrested a Prince George’s County man at Baltimore Washington International Airport Thursday for attempting to bring a loaded handgun through security.

Transportation Security Administration officers say a Fort Washington man had a loaded .22 caliber revolver and ammo in his carry-on luggage.

bwi gun Prince Georges Co. Man Arrested At BWI With Loaded Handgun, Ammo

TSA officials say they discovered the weapon when the bag entered the x-ray machine.

Maryland Transportation Authority police were contacted. They confiscated the gun and arrested the man.

This gun was the 11th TSA officers discovered this year.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch