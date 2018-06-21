BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities arrested a Prince George’s County man at Baltimore Washington International Airport Thursday for attempting to bring a loaded handgun through security.

Transportation Security Administration officers say a Fort Washington man had a loaded .22 caliber revolver and ammo in his carry-on luggage.

TSA officials say they discovered the weapon when the bag entered the x-ray machine.

Maryland Transportation Authority police were contacted. They confiscated the gun and arrested the man.

This gun was the 11th TSA officers discovered this year.

