BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police troopers fatally shot a dog Thursday morning after it attacked a woman outside her home.

A trooper was called out to the unit block of Cherry Hill Rd. and Route 4 in Huntingtown just before 7:15 a.m.

The responding trooper arrived to find a large dog attacking 28-year-old Jenna Rae Sutphin near the front yard of her home.

As the trooper approached, the dog reportedly began moving “aggressively” towards him.

The trooper shot the dog, which then ran away. The breed of the dog has not been released.

The trooper immediately went to help Sutphin, who was later taken to Calvert Memorial Health Center before being transferred by air to Washington Medstar Hospital Center.

Authorities report she is being treated for injuries, though her condition is unknown at this time.

The dog, later identified as a Dogo, was later found near the scene. Troopers shot the dog a second time – this time fatally – to “prevent it from doing further harm to anyone.”

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

