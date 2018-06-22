BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man convicted of killing his wife, who was also the mother of their two young children, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Michael Amick was sentenced Friday in Baltimore County for the 2006 murder of his wife, Roxanne Amick.

In 2006, Michael Amick lived with his wife, Roxanne Amick, and their two young children in Perry Hall.

Roxanne Amick disappeared on Sept. 13, 2006, and was last seen by her husband that morning. Michael Amick reported his wife missing the next day, claiming that she had left the house in the afternoon in his van and never returned.

The missing van was found in a shopping center parking lot on Sept. 14.

Prosecutors say work gloves with Roxanne Amick and Michael Amick’s DNA were found inside the van.

The body of Roxanne Amick was found on Sept. 15 in a wooded area covered in poison ivy off Belair Road. Her body was wrapped in a blanket, according to prosecutors, and it was determined that she died as the result of blunt force trauma. Officials say her neck was fractured.

When the police spoke with Michael Amick, they noted that his arms were covered with a rash caused by poison ivy.

Michael Amick moved to Hawaii in 2007 with his children. He was arrested in October 2016 when he was in Maryland visiting family.

Amick was convicted of second-degree murder on April 25, 2018, and sentenced to the maximum 30-year term.

