BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City animal control is investigating after witnesses say two pit bull type dogs attacked a woman as she walked her furry companions. Two of the Yorkshire terriers later died.

“Some people may say it’s just a dog, but it’s not just a dog,” said Terry Cornish, whose dogs were killed.

Terry Cornish’s two Yorkshire terriers Chase and Charlie were popular in northeast Baltimore because of their daily walks. But on Thursday, the routine took a fatal turn. Cornish said two pitbull type dogs attacked them on Elmora Avenue.

“One big pitbull just jumped on me and I just felt him dangling on me and I was just screaming,” Cornish said.

Animal control told WJZ that the three dogs were with their owner but two got lose and attacked. One witness said before Thursday, he’d never seen that type of aggression from the dogs.

“She ran in the house and then I saw them run up on the porch and he had grabbed the little tiny dog and was just shaking it real crazy,” resident Cubby Owens said.

According to animal control, one of the dogs involved in this incident has a history. The dog reportedly attacked another animal back in April. As of friday, a hearing date had not been set for the April case.

Thursday, there was another fatal dog attack in Calvert County. Police say 28-year-old Jenna Sutphin died after her fiance’s dog, a Dogo breed attacked. Police shot and killed the animal.

Amanda Serafini is a veterinary techncian. She said people shouldn’t place blanket stereotypes on any breed.

“Any dog can have an aggressive nature given so many different factors, given their socialization, given their genetics, given how they were brought up,” Serafini said.

Cornish said she needed more than 20 stitches. She also thinks Chase and Charlie’s deaths could have been prevented.

“I think animal control should have done a lot more. Why did it take fatalities to take the dogs away?” Cornish asked.

The three pitbull type dogs have been impounded. Animal control says a hearing date has not been set because an investigation is being conducted. According to animal control, once a hearing date is set, a panel will determine the fate of the animals.

