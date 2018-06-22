Comments
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — A man has died after his car went into the Potomac River, fire officials say.
The car went into the water at the Columbia Island Marina in Arlington, Virginia around 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Arlington County Fire Department.
Water rescue teams pulled the car from the river just after 11 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.
No one else was inside the vehicle.
Officials have not yet determined the cause of the incident.
