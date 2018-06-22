ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — A man has died after his car went into the Potomac River, fire officials say.

The car went into the water at the Columbia Island Marina in Arlington, Virginia around 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Arlington County Fire Department.

#Update Vehicle has been pulled from the water at Columbia Island Marina. Victim rescued from vehicle remains in critical condition. @DCPoliceDept remaining on scene to conduct an investigation. Thanks to our partners @dcairports @usparkpolicepio @dcfireems for a quick response. pic.twitter.com/qDbU00tMLK — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) June 22, 2018

Water rescue teams pulled the car from the river just after 11 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the incident.

