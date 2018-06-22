BALTIMORE, MD — Starbucks, the ubiquitous coffee chain, announced late Tuesday it plans to close an estimated 150 locations by the end of 2019. While the company has not yet said which locations will close, a notice to investors said the closures will affect “underperforming company-operated stores in its most densely penetrated markets” in urban areas.

Baltimore and Washington, D.C., could be among those “densely penetrated markets.” As of October 2017, Maryland was home to 257 Starbucks locations — or one for every 23,615 people, according to a study. Washington, D.C., has 91 Starbucks sites, or one shop for every 7,659 people; and Virginia has 432 Starbucks locations, one for every 19,660 residents.

