By Meg McNamara
Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our first Saturday of summer was gray and damp!

Clouds will give way to partly clear skies overnight as temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Sunday won’t be totally sunny, but we’ll certainly see more sunshine than we did on Saturday (which was pretty much none).

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and there is a chance for evening storms.

Monday will be lovely, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s and not much humidity to contend with.

Tuesday stays quiet and clear, with highs near 80.

Chances for rain return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

