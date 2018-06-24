RUXTON, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say two people were killed in a double fatal crash early this morning on the northbound JFX in Baltimore County.

Investigators say a male and female were killed when two vehicles crashed at 1:14a.m.

The female victim was found in the vehicle while the male was found after troopers searched the area and found his body in a stream bed below the roadway.

The Identities of the victims have still not been positively identified.

The driver of the other vehicle involved refused treatment at the scene and is facing charges and will be identified when charges are filed.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is still working on investigating this incident but all lanes of the JFX have been reopened.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook