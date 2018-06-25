CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot to death while camping with his two young daughters at a Southern California campground.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the man was in a tent with the girls when he was shot in the upper chest shortly before 5 a.m. Friday in Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas.

The girls, who are 2 and 4 years old, weren’t hurt.

No arrests have been made and there’s no word on a motive for the shooting.

