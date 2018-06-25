HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 6-year-old was taken to a local hospital after nearly drowning in the swimming pool at Boys and Girls Club.

According to the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association, this was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Camp Hidden Valley.

First reponders were called to the scene to assist with a girl who nearly drowned.

EMS crews transported to the child to a local facility.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook