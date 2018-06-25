ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found dead inside her home on the eve of her birthday.

According to police, the woman was found unresponsive with trauma to her upper body in her kitchen in the 7900 block of Roseland Avenue in Rosedale just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The woman, who would have turned 62 years old Monday, was identified as Cindy Berdina Testerman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine her cause of death.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this woman’s death to contact them at 410-307-2020. The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is following up with this investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook