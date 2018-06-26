BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The hit CBS show “Big Brother” is about to begin its 20th year on the air, and one of its houseguests is a Marylander.

“I love to hang out with my children. I like to play with them. They keep me not jaded — remembering to have fun, to have a good time,” Angie “Rockstar” Lantry said.

Lantry, a mother of three from Columbia, Maryland, says her overall strategy is to size up who else is in the house.

“I kind of need to analyze who’s in there. Are these very reserved people? Are they a bunch of really cool, down people. I have to figure out who’s in there with me. Is it a bunch of twenty somethings? Do I even want to tell them I have kids?” Lantry asked.

Host Julie Chen says this year’s show will be more high tech.

“They will have, for the first time ever, the capability of spying on other houseguests in three new rooms of the house where they couldn’t see them before. They can’t hear what they’re saying but they can see,” Chen said.

Lantry said leaving her family will be difficult.

“I’m going to miss my kids. I’m going to miss my mom, I love my mom. I’m going to miss my partner Chris, he’s my best friend,” Lantry said.

But she also said she can’t wait to be one of the guests and compete for the half-a-million-dollar first place prize.

“There are so few people who have ever done this and I get to be one of them. That is a life experience that is just out of this world. In this world but in another world,” Lantry said.

The two-hour season premiere of “Big Brother”, which is one of the most successful shows in television history, airs on WJZ at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

