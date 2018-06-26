BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a crowded field in the Democratic primary race for Maryland governor.

Rushern Baker is one of the leading candidates, and he recently got the support of Valerie Irvin, who had been running in place of the late Kevin Kamenetz.

The other leading candidate for the Democratic nomination is Ben Jealous, who spent time campaigning in northwest Baltimore on Monday.

Baker and Jealous are joined by Richard Madeleno, Alec Ross, Jim Shea, and Krish Vignarajah on the ballot.

Stay with WJZ all day Tuesday as voters take to the polls in the 2018 Maryland primary.

We’ll bring you all the results as soon as they come in.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook