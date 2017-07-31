Are you looking for the hottest tailgating party before, during and after home football games?
If so, then join 105.7 The Fan and Baltimore Gameday Uncensored at the Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Firehouse, located in at 1202 Ridgely Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.
(Click the map for directions)
Be sure to check out the Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Tailgate Show beginning 3 hours before kickoff of every regular season home game!
Inside and outside enjoy great food, awesome drinks, live music and cool prizes! The Gameday Firehouse opens 4 hours before kickoff and remains open during & after the game.
The best part is, it’s free to get in and open to the public plus all proceeds benefit the Widows and Orphans Fund of the Baltimore Firefighters.
We’ll see you every home game at the Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Firehouse!
Sponsored by: