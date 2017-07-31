Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Firehouse

GamedayFirehouse_BGF

Are you looking for the hottest tailgating party before, during and after home football games? 

If so, then join 105.7 The Fan and Baltimore Gameday Uncensored at the Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Firehouse, located in at 1202 Ridgely Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.

(Click the map for directions)

map Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Firehouse

Be sure to check out the Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Tailgate Show beginning 3 hours before kickoff of every regular season home game!

Inside and outside enjoy great food, awesome drinks, live music and cool prizes!  The Gameday Firehouse opens 4 hours before kickoff and remains open during & after the game.

People-outside

The best part is, it’s free to get in and open to the public plus all proceeds benefit the Widows and Orphans Fund of the Baltimore Firefighters.

People-2

We’ll see you every home game at the Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Firehouse!

Sponsored by:

Dietz-player-show  safeway Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Firehouse
 Geico

 

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch