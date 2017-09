Miss Shirley's Cafe Gives Advice On Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids In the back-to-school season, it becomes ever more necessary to have a yummy, easy breakfast in mind for your kids.

Best Football Bars In BaltimoreFootball season is once again upon us. For many this means unwinding with a great drink while watching the home team hard at work. Heading to an area sports bar is a popular pick for such pursuits, and in Baltimore you’ll find plenty to choose from.