Best Pottery Shops In Baltimore

Pottery making has become very popular over the years. There is a new appreciation for the wheel-thrown and hand glazed creations. It could be that there is something cathartic in taking a piece of clay and molding into a special shape or creation, decorating, then firing it in a kiln. The art form allows people to create then sell their creation, if desired. In the Baltimore area, there are various places where people can purchase fine pottery.

www.calicocat.net 2137 Gwynn Oak AvenueWoodlawn, MD 21207(410) 944-2450 This family-owned and operated store specializes in jewelry, glass and pottery. According to the website, “We’re happy to offer the best quality in beautiful and unique hand crafted pottery, woodwork, ceramics, and more from all over the United States and Europe.” Store hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

www.wildyampottery.com 863 W. 36th St.Baltimore, MD 21211(410) 662-1123 Wild Yam Pottery gallery offers hand-crafted stoneware and porcelain at reasonable rates. The gallery has been around for 20 years and is located in the Hampden area of Baltimore City. According to the website, “We mix and formulate our own glazes to provide rich and varied surfaces that are food, dishwasher, and oven safe. Store hours are: Mondays – Fridays 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Potters Guild of Baltimore says, "We have everything: bowls, jars, sculpture, vessels, vases, teapots, candle holders, mugs, cups, casseroles, dishes, holiday ornaments planters, garden markers, and more!" The studio offers the opportunity for memberships which result in the sale of work crafted by its participants. Classes range from 8 to 12 weeks and fill up quickly. Potters Guild is located in the Meadow Mill building in the Hampden area of the city.

www.amazingglaze.net 1340 Smith Ave.Baltimore, MD 21209(410) 532-3144 This is a great place to host a paint party. Customers can select and pay for their own pottery pieces at amazing glaze, then decorate and paint the piece. Staff will then glaze and fire the piece, which customers can pick up later. This studio has been around for 20 years and is located in the Mt. Washington Mill building. Store hours are Mondays, Fridays and weekends from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Get all fired up for pottery at one of the favorite places in the area, amazing glaze!

The ClayGround, located in Howard County's Ellicott City and not too far from Baltimore, offers classes as well as a gallery from which ceramic materials by staff and local artists are sold. Classes are offered in "wheel throwing, handbuilding pottery, polymer clay and fused glass." Class hours are Tuesdays – Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Vickie Lawson is a freelance writer whose work can be found on Examiner.com.