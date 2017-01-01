WATCH TONIGHT AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display. | WATCH LIVE
Festivities All Over Baltimore To Ring In 2017
Devin Bartolotta reports.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your New Year's First Warning Weather ForecastNew Year's Day: Partly sunny and mild. Temperatures in the low 50s.
Police Commissioner Kevin Davis On Keeping City Safe For New Year's And Into 2017Vic Carter and Mary Bubala speak with Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Speaks About Her Hopes For The New YearVic Carter and Mary Bubala speak with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Hundreds Of People From All Over Gather To Celebrate New Year's Eve In BaltimoreMarcus Washington reports.
High-Rate Of Opioid-Related Deaths In 2016Rick Ritter reports.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your New Year's Eve ForecastTonight: Mostly cloudy, temps in the low 40s.

