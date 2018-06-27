BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man for the murder of Cindy Testerman and charged him with another count of murder after finding his stepmother dead inside a chest in her home that is across the street from Testerman’s house.

Ryan Michael McGuire, 32, faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Testerman — who was found dead one day before her 62nd birthday — and McGuire’s stepmother Judy Elizabeth Slezbak. McGuire is currently being held without bail.

The last several days have been anything but easy for Louann Feibel.

She sat down exclusively with WJZ Wednesday to look back on her nearly 50-year long friendship with Testerman that was cut short this past weekend.

“She had a heart of gold. She took care of her neighbors. If her neighbors needed anything, she would always be there,” Feibel said.

An investigation began on Sunday when police were called after Testerman’s relatives were unable to get in touch with her.

Once they got to Testerman’s Rosedale house, officers found her body in the kitchen with trauma to her upper body. The Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the cause of death to be “homicide by trauma inflicted by an edged weapon.”

Police identified McGuire as a suspect in Testerman’s death after finding video surveillance that tied him to her death.

This led detectives to a home across the street, where McGuire had been staying recently.

During a search of the home, officers found Slezbak’s body hidden in a cedar chest.

Investigators believe that McGuire murdered Slezbak a few weeks ago, and had been using her vehicle and selling her belongings to buy drugs.

When Testerman asked McGuire where Slezbak was, police believe McGuire then went to Testerman’s home and murdered her, before selling her belongings to buy drugs.

According to police, McGuire admitted his involvement in both women’s deaths during an interview.

On his Facebook page, McGuire wrote an ominous post a week before the bodies were discovered.

Feibel says while there’s some satisfaction with the accused killer’s arrest, nothing replaces the fact that her “best friend” and “sister” is no longer here.

“She was my go-to person…I”m going to miss her a lot.”

