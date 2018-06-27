BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of issues were reported at polling places across Maryland Tuesday, including power outages, missing equipment and delays, but voters at one Baltimore polling place had mice and fleas to deal with while casting their ballot.

According to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun, voters who arrived at Patapsco Elementary/Middle School in Cherry Hill were bit by fleas and flies and saw mice scurrying about.

The election officials knew about the infestation there since the polls opened and the location wasn’t moved to Carter G. Woodson Elementary/Middle School until mid-afternoon, the Sun reported.

Mayor Catherine Pugh expressed frustration Wednesday morning at her weekly press briefing about the issues reported at polling locations and called them “unacceptable.”

Mayor Pugh expressed frustration at election problems yesterday-pest infestations/late-opening polls—called for board/election process to be reviewed “Unacceptable” she says of issues @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 27, 2018

Pugh is asking that the board/election process be reviewed.

