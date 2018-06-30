BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Memorial services for two Capital Gazette staffers have been set for next week.

A celebration of life for Rob Hiaasen, an assistant editor and columnist at the Annapolis newspaper, is scheduled at the Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, according to an online invitation.

The memorial service for Wendi Winters, a reporter and editor, will be held at noon July 7 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis, one of Winters’ daughters, Phoenix Geimer, wrote on Facebook.

Hiaasen and Winters are among the five victims of the targeted and carefully planned massacre. Editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith were also killed. Together, the victims had more than 75 years of experience at the Capital Gazette.

Accused gunman Jarrod Ramos marched through the newsroom with a shotgun after barricading the back door so his victims couldn’t escape.

On Friday night, Annapolis honored the victims.

Quietly clutching candles or hoisting #AnnapolisStrong signs, more than 1,000 people streamed through Maryland’s capital.

Friends, former co-workers and people who felt connected to the victims took part in a strikingly silent candlelit march to honor the slain employees who were killed a day earlier in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say he has a longtime grudge against the paper, suing it in 2012 after it ran an article about him pleading guilty to harassing a woman. He also sent a barrage of menacing tweets that led to an investigation five years ago.

