ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Elkton Police Department has joined the growing list of law enforcement agencies across the country to take part in the lip sync battle.

The police force did a lip sync to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

The department posted the video on YouTube and shared it on their Facebook page, saying, “Here is what you all have been waiting for – EPD’s Lip-sync Challenge. We would like to thank all the officers who volunteered their time in the making of this fun video. I hope it puts a smile on your face like it did mine.”

RELATED: Maryland Sheriff’s Department Joins Lip-Sync Battle

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office also did a lip sync to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook