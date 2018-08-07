BALTIMORE CO., Md (WJZ) — Two Baltimore County council members want the owners of White Marsh Mall to require juveniles to be supervised on Friday and Saturday evenings.

This comes after a fight over the weekend led to the arrest of seven juveniles and two adults.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the council members met with police, mall officials, and mall security Monday to talk about preventing future fights in the mall.

There are several other local malls that require juvenile supervision at certain times.

