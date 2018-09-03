BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders were going crabby over a PETA billboard in Baltimore that urged them to stop eating crabs, but Jimmy’s Seafood has fired back with their own billboard.

The billboard from Jimmy’s reads: “SteaMEd crabs. Here to stay. Get Famous.”

Just days after PETA put up billboard urging #Baltimore to stop eating crabs, @JimmysSeafood fires back with one of their own: “SteaMEd Crabs. Here to stay.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/AoQtRFWqPr — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) September 3, 2018

Jimmy’s has also taken on PETA on social media, changing the groups acronym to mean “People Eating Tasty Animal.”

🦀 Found some photos of @peta – People Eating Tasty Animals – and one 🐐, too! pic.twitter.com/ME0auHQ6qT — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 25, 2018

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals put up their billboard near the Inner Harbor.

On the billboard, it has a picture of a crab, along with the caption, “I’m ME, Not MEAT.” The billboard will be in place for the Baltimore Seafood Festival on September 15.

