BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore schools began the calendar year with widespread heating outages that left classrooms freezing, and are poised to begin the school year with classrooms ill-equipped to handle extreme heat.

More than 60 Baltimore City schools will release students three hours early Tuesday, while 10 Baltimore County schools won’t even open their doors, as temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees. Tuesday is the first day of the academic year for both school systems.

Baltimore city schools established new guidelines for closing schools in hot weather, after years of extreme temperatures in winter and summer highlighted infrastructure problems.

Baltimore County schools’ chief of staff Mychael Dickerson says his district takes it “day by day” when deciding whether schools without air conditioning need to be disclosed.

The following schools will be closed:

Dulaney High School

Lansdowne High School

Patapsco Center for Arts

Woodlawn High School

Bedford Elementary School

Berkshire Elementary School

Colgate Elementary School

Dundalk Elementary School

Campfield Early Learning Center

Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

Baltimore City Schools said many of their schools, those with inadequate cooling or no air-conditioning will dismiss at times three hours early on days when the outside heat index reaches 100 degrees by 10:30 a.m. or when the inside temperature of the classrooms in most schools reaches 85 degrees.

ALERT: In addition to the schools previously announced, the following will close three hours early today, Sept. 4, due to problems with AC: Ben Franklin HS, Youth Opportunity, Dallas Nicholas, Gwynns Falls, Margaret Brent, Robert Coleman, Thomas Jefferson. — Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 4, 2018

They also said they will only do so when students cannot be relocated to cooler areas or buildings.

Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English released the following statement about the school closings:

“The fact that more than 60 of our schools are operating without air conditioning indicates how dire the need is for increased funding for our schools. No child, or educator, should have to try to learn in a classroom that’s extremely hot. This places a huge damper on the learning environment.”

Baltimore parks will open rec centers and park pools at noon to help accommodate children not in school.

#BCRPAlert: Due to heat, many schools are closed or will close early. To accommodate students, rec centers and park pools will open at 12pm. pic.twitter.com/oMG6OfFA1Q — Baltimore Rec & Parks (@RecNParks) September 4, 2018

