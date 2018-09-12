MARYLAND (WJZ)— Numerous events across Maryland are being altered, postponed, or cancelled in preparation for rough weather expected to be brought along with Hurricane Florence:

35th Annual Maryland Wine Festival: Due to impending inclement weather and Hurricane Florence, The Maryland Wine Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 13, 2018. All tickets will be honored on that date. Additional details will be forthcoming.

Due to impending inclement weather and Hurricane Florence, has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 13, 2018. All tickets will be honored on that date. Additional details will be forthcoming. 10th Annual DogFest: The 10 th annual DogFest, has been postponed to Saturday, October 6 due to the impact of heavy rains and Hurricane Florence.

The 10 annual DogFest, has been to Saturday, October 6 due to the impact of heavy rains and Hurricane Florence. Hope Re-imagined: Night in Havana: Due to the “State of Emergency” declared by Governor Hogan and the uncertainty of the weather, the event has been postponed to: Saturday, October 13, 6:30-10:30pm

Due to the “State of Emergency” declared by Governor Hogan and the uncertainty of the weather, the event has been to: Saturday, October 13, 6:30-10:30pm Baltimore County African-American Cultural Festival : Due to the announced state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Florence. The Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival has been postponed on Saturday, September 15, 2018. There is no additional information at this time. Stay tuned for further announcements.

: Due to the announced state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Florence. The Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival has been postponed on Saturday, September 15, 2018. There is no additional information at this time. Stay tuned for further announcements. Defender’s Day Celebration: Has been altered. There will be no Friday night parade through Locust Point, and no Saturday evening music and fireworks. Daytime programs for Saturday and Sunday are, for the moment, still on.

Has been altered. There will be no Friday night parade through Locust Point, and no Saturday evening music and fireworks. Daytime programs for Saturday and Sunday are, for the moment, still on. Taste of the Chesapeake: Has been cancelled due to the upcoming hurricane. No new date has been announced as of yet.

Has been cancelled due to the upcoming hurricane. No new date has been announced as of yet. Saint Mary Mediterranean Food Fest: Due to the impending rough weather this coming weekend. The festival will be moved back a week later making the dates of our annual festival September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on Hurricane Florence. Download our app for the latest information.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook