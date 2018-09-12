BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police say one person is dead and another suffered life threatening injuries after a shooting just before a funeral in Baltimore County Wednesday afternoon.

The Baltimore County Police Department got a call just before 12:45 p.m. about shots fired in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Rd. in Lansdowne, near Mount Zion Cemetery.

Investigators found that there was a shooting after cars arrived at Mt. Zion Cemetery for a funeral. Shots were fired just before the service started after police say there was some kind of disturbance.

Two men were shot, according to police. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other injured man was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

EMS also transported one other person who was suffering chest pains.

Lansdowne High School was on lockdown status for about an hour, but the lockdown was lifted just after 2 p.m.

#BCoPD is responding to a call for shots fired in the area of #MtZionCemetary in the 3900 blk of Hollins Ferry Rd in Lansdowne. Lansdowne HS is on Lockdown status. Follow us here for updated info as we can confirm it. ^JzP — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 12, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook